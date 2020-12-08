Local body polls: CK Janu waits for LDF entry, JRS not in fray

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Local body polls are always a chance for smaller outfits to make their presence felt. Many local outfits and people’s collectives try their luck in the three-tier civic body election by fielding candidates.But mainstream Dalit political outfit Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha (JRS) led by firebrand tribal leader C K Janu is keeping away from poll fray. JRS has not even fielded a single candidate in its stronghold Wayanad.

JRS was left in a political uncertainty after Janu made a tactical move to find a berth in mainstream political fronts. Initially, she joined BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As the attempt backfired, Gothra Mahasabha, her parent organisation and her mentor M Geethanandan withdrew support in protest against alliance with the saffron combine. Though Janu left the NDA and made attempts to join Left camp, her support base has shrunk among Dalit voters.

Janu said that JRS is trying to become a coalition partner of any of the mainstream political fronts except NDA. “Though initial discussions were held with LDF leadership, they have not taken a final call on it. However, we are hoping for a positive response from them,” she said.

She said JRS had decided to leave mainstream politics. This time, it has not fielded candidates or offered support to any party or candidate. Hence, party workers and supporters can cast their votes based on personal choice, she said. Meanwhile, M Geethanandan said that Janu is a product of a historical Dalit movement and she deserves consideration in mainstream politics. “But, political parties, including the Left, are not willing to accommodate her,” he said.

Janu says JRS is trying to become partner of any political front except the NDA