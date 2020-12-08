Sivasankar leaked sensitive information on future plans of Kerala govt, Customs tells court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major revelation, the Customs, which is probing the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case, on Tuesday said former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar leaked sensitive information regarding future plans of the state government.

The Customs said this in the report filed at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, which granted the agency two more weeks' judicial custody of Sivasankar.

In the report, the Customs said the facts revealed by Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS in their statements under section 108 of customs and section 164 of the CrPC contain very sensitive matters. "Though detailed revelations cannot be made at this stage as that will be prejudicial to the interest of the investigation, even sensitive information, including the future of plans of the state government which Sivasankar was privy to by virtue of the post he was holding, was shared with Swapna and other accused, which is a threat to national security," the report said.



Similarly, Sivasankar was confronted with the statements given by Swapna in the case relating to smuggling of US dollars by the former UAE Consul General. "Sivasankar was tendering evasive replies, which necessitated further investigation and summoning a few more persons who will be able to provide clarity on the conspiracy and the events," the report said.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering angle behind the smuggling of gold via diplomatic baggage has asked the Customs to provide details of revelations made by Swapna and Sarith in the case.

"We have asked the Customs about the persons and their role in the smuggling which Swapna and Sarith revealed recently. As the court, after going through the statements of the accused, indicated the involvement of big sharks, we have to look into their role in money laundering activities," said an ED source.