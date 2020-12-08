Sivasankar remanded in judicial custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former principal secretary M Sivasankar was on Monday sent to judicial custody for one day by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court in the case related to the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic route. Though the court decided to hear Sivasankar’s bail application, his counsel asked to adjourn it until Friday. However, when the court stated that it cannot adjourn the bail application for so many days, his lawyer decided to withdraw the petition.

He submitted that the bail application of Sivasankar in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate will be considered on Tuesday after which he will file a fresh petition. Similarly, the Judicial First Class Magistrate recorded the statements of Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S.

CM must reveal name of ‘big shark’ involved in case: Oppn

Kochi: The confessional statements made by the key accused in gold smuggling case on the role of a ‘big shark’ who is associated with a constitutional institution is serious and the Chief Minister should disclose this person’s identity, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. “The government first tried to save itself by blaming everything on M Sivasankar. However, stunning facts on the role of more political leaders and ministers are coming to the fore. Sivasankar and Swapna are attempting to save the government, that is why the government is trying to protect them,” he told reporters here on Monday.