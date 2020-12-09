STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala local body polls: 65 lakh cast votes amid Covid

Two voters collapsed and died after voting in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. Minor law and order incidents were reported in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

(Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid Covid concerns, nearly 65 lakh voters lined up across 11,225 polling booths in five districts to cast their votes in the first phase of local body poll on Tuesday.The voter turnout was around 73 per cent when polling came to a close at 6pm. While Alappuzha recorded the highest turnout of 77.23 per cent, Pathanamthitta had the lowest turnout of 69.76 per cent.Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, noted for its low voter turnout in local body polls, maintained the trend this time as well. 

Only 59.73 per cent of voters had turned up in the city when polling closed at 6pm. In 2015, the voter turnout in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was close to 63 per cent. Voting began at a brisk pace at 7am and climbed steadily with the five districts recording an average voter turnout of over 50 per cent by 2pm. 
However, the pace of the voting  slowed down after 3pm. Polling officials said Covid concerns could perhaps be the reason why huge surge of votes was seen in the forenoon.

“The voter turnout was around 50 per cent at around 2pm. However, only six to seven per cent more voters turned up in the afternoon,” said the presiding officer of a polling booth at RKD NSS Higher Secondary School at Sasthamangalam. Voters who tested Covid positive and were directed to undergo quarantine after 3pm on Monday were allowed to vote at the fag end of polling hours. The voters and polling officials wore PPE kits when the special voters cast their ballots. However, the numbers of such voters were very few in the five districts.

Two voters collapsed and died after voting in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. Minor law and order incidents were reported in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. In Kattakkada in the state capital, CPM workers allegedly manhandled Congress booth agent. In Pathanapuram panchayat, a CPI candidate was allegedly attacked by DYFI workers after she questioned them for unnecessarily entering the polling booth.

In Alappuzha, the chief agent of a candidate at Palace Ward in Alappuzha municipality was expelled by the presiding officer following complaints by rival candidates. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac skipped the media by arriving to vote earlier than the time announced.The voter turnout in Kollam Corporation dropped by around four per cent this time when compared to 2015. However, the average voter turnout in Kollam district dropped only by one per cent compared to the previous local body poll.
Polling went on smoothly in Idukki without any untoward incidents being reported from anywhere in the district. However, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts saw overall voter turnout dropping by around 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body polls COVID 19
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp