Kerala local body polls: First voter since 2009, Shyam does it again

Shyam said on most occasions, he skips sleeping on the eve of election day lest he not wake up on time.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Shyam (right) taking a selfie after casting his vote

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thampanoor native Shyam Nath S, 32, has a strange trait when it comes to elections.No matter which election it is – Lok Sabha, assembly or local bodies – he casts the first vote in his booth. He has been doing this without fail since 2009, when he voted for the first time, and Tuesday was no different. On the day five districts went to the polls in the first phase of the local body elections, there was Shyam, in the front of the queue at the polling station in Sports Council Hall here, well before the process started at 7am.“I picked up this habit in 2009 when I cast my first vote.

This is my eighth election and I have ensured that I am the first voter in my booth,” said Shyam, a Congress activist. He said casting the first vote gives him a strange kick and the desire to do so has only gotten stronger with each passing election. “I wake up early, wash myself and make a dash for the booth. Last time when I voted, I brought my parents with me. This time, I came alone as I felt someone else might pip me if am late,” he said.

Shyam said on most occasions, he skips sleeping on the eve of election day lest he not wake up on time. This time, the Congress worker was busy with last-minute poll preparations and returned home in the early hours of Tuesday. “I thought that if I sleep, I might be late for the voting. So I did not sleep at all,” he said.

On whether he faced any challenge from anybody else vis-a-vis voting first, he said, “I have not seen any competition so far. Even if someone does compete, I will be happy to vie with them. These are small things that give me satisfaction and happiness. Voting first has become a craze that even I cannot resist,” he said.

