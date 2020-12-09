Kerala local body polls: Fronts take out rallies flouting COVID norms ahead of second phase

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The open campaigning for the second phase of local body elections in five districts ended on Tuesday with all political fronts taking out rallies in a brazen violation of Covid-19 protocol which banned crowding of people.

The open campaigning ended in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kottayam and Wayanad at 6pm.

Though the political fronts didn’t organise big rallies that usually converge at a particular junction in towns and main city centres in the districts, ward- and division- level rallies of over 100 people accompanied by percussion were held.

Hundreds of party workers of all political fronts were seen taking to streets in violation of Covid-19 safety guidelines and the State Election Commission’s directive against holding such rallies and ‘kalashakottu’.

However, leaders of political parties said they avoided massive rallies adhering to Covid guidelines.

Senior BJP leader C G Rajagopal claimed the party avoided big rallies and ‘kalashakottu’ because of the prevailing Covid situation.

“We only organised divisionlevel rallies,” he said. The LDF and UDF also avoided big rallies, but took ward-level processions for candidates in all districts which are going to the polls on Thursday. “We took out vehicle rallies to prevent crowding. We took care to ensure that the party workers didn’t violate the Covid safety norms,” said senior Congress leader and UDF Ernakulam district chairman Dominic Presentation.

Police said that no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Palakkad, Wayanad and Thrissur during the rallies organised by political parties.

Political fronts have already faced criticism from various corners for the way they had violated Covid-19 safety protocol and taken to the streets in large numbers for rallies and ‘kalashakottu’ during the culmination of open campaigning for the first phase of polls held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

Health experts have raised apprehension that the local body elections would result in a spike of Covid-19 cases if the parties failed to adhere to Covid safety guidelines, mainly social distancing.