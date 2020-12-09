STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala local body polls: KR Gowri, VS Achuthanandan fail to cast votes

Arunkumar and his wife cast their votes.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Achuthanandan

Senior CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Veteran Communist leaders VS Achuthanandan and KR Gowri who had never missed a chance to vote since the first general elections in India in 1951 were conspicuous by their absence when the district went to the polls on Tuesday. Both had to stay away from the voting process owing to age-related health concerns. Achuthanandan’s son V A Arunkumar told reporters here that his father could not reach the polling station in ward 8 of Punnapra North panchayat, where he regularly casts his vote with his family, as he was unable to travel.

Though the former chief minister had applied for a postal vote, it was rejected by State Election Commission stating that postal votes were only permitted for Covid patients, those in quarantine and polling officials.

Arunkumar and his wife cast their votes. Gowri, who turned 101 this year, has been put under reverse quarantine at her residence in Chathanad. She was also recuperating from a fall which she had a few months ago. She was to exercise her franchise at a booth in JBS Polabhagom in Mannath ward of Alappuzha municipality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala local body polls VS Achuthanandan KR Gowri
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp