Prisons Department to probe Swapna Suresh's allegation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Prisons Department has ordered a probe on the allegation of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh that she was threatened while being in judicial custody.

Prisons South Zone DIG has been entrusted the task of conducting the probe.

Swapna had complained before Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court that four people, reportedly prison staff or policemen, threatened to harm her if she revealed the involvement of a few prominent people in good smuggling case to the Customs officials.

Swapna had complained that she was threatened before being sent to the custody of Customs for questioning in connection with gold smuggling and reverse hawala cases.

