98.57 lakh to vote on Thursday, police to prevent crowding at booths

Nearly 98.57 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 12,643 polling booths in five districts in the second phase of the local body polls on Thursday.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Polling officials carry voting machines and other polling equipments from SN College Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram for the local body polls. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 98.57 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 12,643 polling booths in five districts in the second phase of the local body polls on Thursday. Elections will be held to a total of 451 local bodies in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad.

The electorate comprises 47.28 lakh men and 51.28 lakh women, 265 non-resident Indians, as well as 93 transgenders. As many as 57,895 will be casting their votes for the first time.

Considering the crowding at booths in the first phase of elections, the State Election Commission has sought the assistance of police personnel to ensure social distancing during voting.

The decision also comes in the wake of health experts warning that the crowding in booths could lead to a large-scale spread of Covid.

Web casting has been arranged in 473 sensitive polling booths. As many as 63,187 officials have been deployed for polling duty. Voters who test Covid positive or are directed to undergo quarantine after 3pm on Wednesday can vote directly in the polling booth.

