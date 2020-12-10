CBSE flayed for failing to curb excess fee collection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Cour t on Wednesday criticised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE ) for not issuing a circular/notification directing all affiliated schools not to charge fees in excess of actual expenses in the current academic year. The court directed CBSE to verify the financial statements of schools to find out if their fee includes surplus or profits for the academic year. It also told the state to inform the court if a special authority could be asked to look into the complaints of overcharging of fees.