Customs launches probe against forex agents, NIA allowed to quiz Rabins

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs probing the case related to the smuggling of US dollars by an Egyptian former employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram has started an investigation against forex agents who had close connections with diplomats. The agency is likely to arraign these agents as accused in the case.

In a report filed by the customs at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Tuesday seeking the extension of former principal secretary M Sivasankar’s judicial custody, the agency stated that the diplomats procured foreign currencies illegally.

“Swapna Suresh stated that on many previous occasions, former consul-general Jamal AI Zaabi and admin attache Rashed Khamis Ali Musaiqri of the UAE Consulate had smuggled out huge amounts of foreign currencies by concealing them in their bags,” the report said.

“Sarith P S, who was the public relations officer at the consulate, had facilitated them during security checks for their departure to the UAE from Trivandrum International Airport. Swapna has mentioned that some other employees working at the UAE Consulate were also aware of illegal export of foreign currency by these foreign nationals during their trips abroad. Swapna and Sarith have deposed that the foreign currencies were procured by these foreign nationals illegally,” report said.

According to a customs official, Swapna and Sarith have named the forex agents who had arranged the foreign currencies for diplomats. Meanwhile, the NIA Court in Kochi granted permission to interrogate Muvattupuzha native Rabins Hameed accused in the gold smuggling case at the jail. He was one of the main links of the gold smuggling racket in the UAE.

‘Threat’ revelation: Prisons Dept launches probe

T’Puram: The Prisons Department has launched a probe into the accusation of Swapna Suresh that she was threatened inside the Attakkulangara women’s prison. Prisons Department Director General Rishi Raj Singh on Wednesday ordered South Zone Prisons DIG P Ajayakumar to probe Swapna’s allegations. Sources in the department told TNIE that the probe would be wound up soon and the report would be submitted to the state government within 48 hours.

LIFE Mission: HC stay on CBI investigation till Dec 17

Kochi: The High Court has extended the order staying the CBI probe against the LIFE Mission Chief Executive Officer till December 17. The single judge had stayed the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the LIFE Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery while considering the petitions filed by LIFE Mission CEO U V Jose and Unitac MD Santhosh Eappen.

Sandeep Nair moves NIA court seeking bail

Kochi: Sandeep Nair, a prime accused in the gold smuggling case, on Thursday filed a petition in the National Investigation Agency Court (NIA) here, seeking bail. The court will consider the petition on Friday.

Police should not be allowed to take Swapna into custody: Surendran

Kannur: BJP state president K Surendran said the state police shouldn’t be granted custody of Swapna Suresh since they will try to torpedo the ongoing investigation in the case. He told reporters at the Press Club here that attempts to sabotage the probe are being made with the blessings of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.