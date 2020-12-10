STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Customs launches probe against forex agents, NIA allowed to quiz Rabins

The agency is likely to arraign these agents as accused in the case.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs probing the case related to the smuggling of US dollars by an Egyptian former employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram has started an investigation against forex agents who had close connections with diplomats. The agency is likely to arraign these agents as accused in the case.

In a report filed by the customs at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Tuesday seeking the extension of former principal secretary M Sivasankar’s judicial custody, the agency stated that the diplomats procured foreign currencies illegally.

“Swapna Suresh stated that on many previous occasions, former consul-general Jamal AI Zaabi and admin attache Rashed Khamis Ali Musaiqri of the UAE Consulate had smuggled out huge amounts of foreign currencies by concealing them in their bags,” the report said. 

“Sarith P S, who was the public relations officer at the consulate, had facilitated them during security checks for their departure to the UAE from Trivandrum International Airport. Swapna has mentioned that some other employees working at the UAE Consulate were also aware of illegal export of foreign currency by these foreign nationals during their trips abroad. Swapna and Sarith have deposed that the foreign currencies were procured by these foreign nationals illegally,” report said. 

According to a customs official, Swapna and Sarith have named the forex agents who had arranged the foreign currencies for diplomats. Meanwhile, the NIA Court in Kochi granted permission to interrogate Muvattupuzha native Rabins Hameed accused in the gold smuggling case at the jail. He was one of the main links of the gold smuggling racket in the UAE. 

‘Threat’ revelation: Prisons Dept launches probe
T’Puram: The Prisons Department has launched a probe into the accusation of Swapna Suresh that she was threatened inside the Attakkulangara women’s prison. Prisons Department Director General Rishi Raj Singh on Wednesday ordered South Zone Prisons DIG P Ajayakumar to probe Swapna’s allegations. Sources in the department told TNIE that the probe would be wound up soon and the report would be submitted to the state government within 48 hours. 

LIFE Mission: HC stay on CBI investigation till Dec 17
Kochi: The High Court has extended the order staying the CBI probe against the LIFE Mission Chief Executive Officer till December 17. The single judge had stayed the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the LIFE Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery while considering the petitions filed by LIFE Mission CEO U V Jose and Unitac MD Santhosh Eappen.

Sandeep Nair moves NIA court seeking bail
Kochi: Sandeep Nair, a prime accused in the gold smuggling case, on Thursday filed a petition in the National Investigation Agency Court (NIA) here, seeking bail. The court will consider the petition on Friday. 

Police should not be allowed to take Swapna into custody: Surendran
Kannur: BJP state president K Surendran said the state police shouldn’t be granted custody of Swapna Suresh since they will try to torpedo the ongoing investigation in the case. He told reporters at the Press Club here that attempts to sabotage the probe are being made with the blessings of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Customs UAE Consulate NIA
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp