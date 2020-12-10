STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling case: CMO official seeks more time to appear before ED for questioning

The Opposition has alleged that the official was evading the central agency fearing an adverse impact for the ruling CPM in the ongoing local body elections

Published: 10th December 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

CM Raveendran

CM Raveendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran has sought two weeks’ time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning. The central agency wants to question him as part of its probe into money laundering aspects of the UAE gold smuggling case.

Raveendran wrote to the ED through his advocate that he is suffering from health  issues and was not in a position to travel to Kochi for questioning. Along with the letter, Raveendran also submitted a certificate on his health condition, issued by the Superintendent of the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Raveendran was asked to appear before the ED on Thursday (December 10). Raveendran had skipped ED’s summons for questioning on two earlier occasions too, citing ill-health. Sources close to Raveendran say he fears being arrested by the central agency after being summoned to Kochi.

Raveendran's skipping of the ED questioning had also snowballed into a major political controversy with the Opposition alleging that the official was evading the central agency fearing an adverse impact for the ruling CPM in the ongoing local body elections.

The Opposition had also alleged that the decision by the ED to summon Raveendran was proof of the dubious role played by the office of the Chief Minister in the entire case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Raveendran Enforcement Directorate Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp