Kerala local body polls: Brisk voting continues in second phase, 34.04% polling recorded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Brisk polling is taking place in the second phase of local body polls in Kerala which began on Thursday at 7 am in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts.

After nearly four hours, the voting percentage increased to 34.04 with polling booths across all five districts continuing to witness long queue of voters.

As per the voting percentage released by state election commission at 11.10 am, Wayanad district has recorded the highest count at 35.09 per cent followed by Kottayam with 34.27 per cent, Thrissur at 34.08 per cent, Palakkad at 33.91 per cent and Ernakulam at 33.71 per cent.

Though there were complaints of faulty electronic voting machines from a few booths in Palakkad and Ernakulam, the technical issues were rectified and voting resumed.

The voting trend indicates that the second phase of polling will record more voting percentage than the first phase.

The Thrissur municipal corporation has been recording more voting compared to Kochi municipal corporation.

The elections to these two corporations are keenly watched, considering the fact that the LDF is putting its all effort to wrest the Kochi Corporation from UDF, which has been ruling the city for the last two terms.

In Thrissur corporation, the NDA-led by BJP is putting up a tight fight to both the UDF and the LDF.

After casting his vote, Jose K Mani, leader of Kerala Congress (M) faction, told reporters that the election results will be a befitting reply to those who backstabbed Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani.

A tight fight is on between the LDF and the UDF in Kottayam after Jose K Mani faction aligned with the LDF.