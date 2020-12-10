STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala local body polls: Brisk voting continues in second phase, 34.04% polling recorded

Though there were complaints of faulty electronic voting machines from a few booths in Palakkad and Ernakulam, the technical issues were rectified and voting resumed.

Published: 10th December 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Long queues were seen in some of the polling stations in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

Long queues were seen in some of the polling stations in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Brisk polling is taking place in the second phase of local body polls in Kerala which began on Thursday at 7 am in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts.

After nearly four hours, the voting percentage increased to 34.04 with polling booths across all five districts continuing to witness long queue of voters.

As per the voting percentage released by state election commission at 11.10 am, Wayanad district has recorded the highest count at 35.09 per cent followed by Kottayam with 34.27 per cent, Thrissur at 34.08 per cent, Palakkad at 33.91 per cent and Ernakulam at 33.71 per cent.

ALSO READ | Actor Mammootty's name missing in voter’s list, fails to cast vote

Though there were complaints of faulty electronic voting machines from a few booths in Palakkad and Ernakulam, the technical issues were rectified and voting resumed.

The voting trend indicates that the second phase of polling will record more voting percentage than the first phase.

The Thrissur municipal corporation has been recording more voting compared to Kochi municipal corporation.

The elections to these two corporations are keenly watched, considering the fact that the LDF is putting its all effort to wrest the Kochi Corporation from UDF, which has been ruling the city for the last two terms.

In Thrissur corporation, the NDA-led by BJP is putting up a tight fight to both the UDF and the LDF.

After casting his vote, Jose K Mani, leader of Kerala Congress (M) faction, told reporters that the election results will be a befitting reply to those who backstabbed Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani.

A tight fight is on between the LDF and the UDF in Kottayam after Jose K Mani faction aligned with the LDF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala local body polls Kerala local body elections
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp