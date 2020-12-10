STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala’s Covid toll crosses 2.5k-mark, polls a worry

Kerala's  official Covid death toll crossed the 2,500- mark after 35 people were confirmed to have died on Wednesday.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's official Covid death toll crossed the 2,500- mark after 35 people were confirmed to have died on Wednesday. This is the state’s highest daily death count so far. The state is fifth in the country in terms of the total confirmed cases and 13th in deaths. Covid nodal officer Dr Amar S Fettle said comorbidity is a major reason. “Comorbidity is one of the factors that increases death rate,” he said.

Experts also feel the high-risk groups having comorbidities might have developed a “laziness” over a period of time. “Despite falling under the high-risk group, many who have been in reverse quarantine are lowering their guard and are moving out. The risk of them exposing themselves to the virus has gone up. Many of them are contracting the virus inadvertently.

The laxity is worrying,” said Dr Fettle. Intensive medical intervention may help high-risk patients who have to endure prolonged treatment initially, but many of them lose out in the later stages of the battle, Fettle added. Local body poll is likely to increase the number of patients in the state and health experts say the next 5-14 days will be crucial.

Fettle said the officials are keeping fingers crossed. “We expect the number to go up, but would be happy if we’re proved wrong. Though we have got plans to deal with contingencies, it will inevitably burden the already strained system.”

TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Local body polls
