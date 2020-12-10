STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Measures in place to prevent bogus voting: EC

The submission was made in response to a petition filed by Manoj Aniyarath of Pinarayi, Kannur, and several other candidates and election agents in the two districts.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

(Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The State Election Commission on Wednesday informed the High Court that all steps have been taken to avoid bogus voting and impersonation in the final phase of local body elections in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on December 14. Videography and webcasting would also dissuade such impersonators, panel said. 

The submission was made in response to a petition filed by Manoj Aniyarath of Pinarayi, Kannur, and several other candidates and election agents in the two districts. They raised apprehensions of threats and violence on polling day by workers of the party in power, against whom they are contesting.

If the atmosphere in and around the booths is not peaceful, it would prevent voters from casting their votes, the petitioners contended. While disposing of the petitions, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that the undertaking given by the commission and the state government should be adhered to strictly so that elections can be held in a free and fair manner.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body elections bogus voting Election Commission
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp