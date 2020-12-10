Measures in place to prevent bogus voting: EC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Election Commission on Wednesday informed the High Court that all steps have been taken to avoid bogus voting and impersonation in the final phase of local body elections in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on December 14. Videography and webcasting would also dissuade such impersonators, panel said.

The submission was made in response to a petition filed by Manoj Aniyarath of Pinarayi, Kannur, and several other candidates and election agents in the two districts. They raised apprehensions of threats and violence on polling day by workers of the party in power, against whom they are contesting.

If the atmosphere in and around the booths is not peaceful, it would prevent voters from casting their votes, the petitioners contended. While disposing of the petitions, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that the undertaking given by the commission and the state government should be adhered to strictly so that elections can be held in a free and fair manner.