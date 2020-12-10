STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 28 years after her mysterious death, Sister Abhaya case verdict on December 22

The arguments of both the sides were wrapped up at the CBI court here on Thursday. The trial had started last August.

The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than 28 years after Sister Abhaya was mysteriously found dead, the CBI Special Court here will pronounce its verdict in the sensational case on December 22. The body of the 18-year-old nun was found in the well of Pious Xth Convent in Kottayam in 1992.

The CBI team that later investigated the case reached the conclusion that Abhaya was murdered by priests Thomas Kottoor, Jose Puthrukayil and Sister Sefi. The teenager happened to see the accused in a compromising position and was bumped off as they were afraid she might spill the beans, the CBI probe had revealed. Fr Jose was later acquitted by the Supreme Court for want of evidence.

The arguments of both the sides were wrapped up at the CBI court here on Thursday. The trial had started last August.

