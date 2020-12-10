More than 65 percent polling by 3 pm in second phase of Kerala local body elections

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The polling percentage in the second phase of the local body elections in Kerala on Thursday crossed 65.27 at 3.10 pm. The voter turnout has been good in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts where polling is on.

As per the data released by the state election commission at 3.10 pm, Wayanad district has recorded the highest voting percentage of 68.03 followed by Palakkad with 66.16, Ernakulam with 65.26, Thrissur with 64.63 and Kottayam with 63.99.

While Kochi Corporation has so far recorded a polling percentage of 49.23, Thrissur recorded a turnout of 53.10 per cent. Local party leaders in Kochi are of the opinion that the voting percentage in the corporation will increase as more voters are expected to turn out in the last two hours of voting.

A 54-year-old woman collapsed and died while coming out of the polling booth after casting her vote at Thrissilery in Thirunelli panchayat in Wayanad. The deceased was identified as Devi of Varinnilam colony.