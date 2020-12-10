STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

More than 65 percent polling by 3 pm in second phase of Kerala local body elections

Wayanad district has recorded the highest voting percentage of 68.03 followed by Palakkad with 66.16, Ernakulam with 65.26, Thrissur with 64.63 and Kottayam with 63.99

Published: 10th December 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Long queues were seen in some of the polling stations in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

Long queues were seen in some of the polling stations in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The polling percentage in the second phase of the local body elections in Kerala on Thursday crossed 65.27 at 3.10 pm. The voter turnout has been good in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts where polling is on.

As per the data released by the state election commission at 3.10 pm, Wayanad district has recorded the highest voting percentage of 68.03 followed by Palakkad with 66.16, Ernakulam with 65.26, Thrissur with 64.63 and Kottayam with 63.99.

ALSO READ: Kerala civic body polls: Robot at Thrikkakara polling booth grabs eyeballs

While Kochi Corporation has so far recorded a polling percentage of 49.23, Thrissur recorded a turnout of 53.10 per cent. Local party leaders in Kochi are of the opinion that the voting percentage in the corporation will increase as more voters are expected to turn out in the last two hours of voting.

A 54-year-old woman collapsed and died while coming out of the polling booth after casting her vote at Thrissilery in Thirunelli panchayat in Wayanad. The deceased was identified as Devi of Varinnilam colony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala local body polls
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp