STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PS Sreedharan Pillai’s literary skills burn bright during pandemic

 For Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, the last 10 months of the Covid pandemic have been the best period in terms of his literary output.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai

Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai (Photo | PTI)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  For Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, the last 10 months of the Covid pandemic have been the best period in terms of his literary output. The former BJP state president authored 18 books - both in English and Malayalam - during the pandemic. Two of these books are now ready for release. The first book titled ‘Justice for All, Prejudice to None’ in English contains writings on the various religious groups in Mizoram and Kerala. The other work is a maiden collection of Pillai’s poems in English and is titled ‘Oh, Mizoram’. 

‘Justice for All, Prejudice to None’  will be released on Friday by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan here. The Governor will hand over a copy to Cardinal George Alenchery, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

“Initially, I had planned to focus on the major Christian denominations in Mizoram and Kerala in my book.  Later, I broadened its scope to include other religious denominations as well. The work is a collection of the personal impressions acquired from my numerous interactions with people of various religious groups,” Pillai told TNIE.

He believes the book will help people of various religions understand each other better and uphold the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The world is one family). The foreword has been penned by Justice Cyriac Joseph, former Supreme Court judge and Kerala Lok Ayukta.  Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will release the collection of poems ‘Oh, Mizoram’ at the India International Centre in New Delhi on December 18 by handing over a copy to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. 

‘Oh, Mizoram’ is a collection of 36 short poems. “The depth the poet tries to bring out could be compared to the philosophy presented by the mystic poets of the East,” commented Prof Alfredo Pasolino, President of Writers Capital Foundation, in the book’s prologue.  ‘Ormayile Veerendrakumar,’ a memoir on former Union Minister M P Veerendrakumar, is among Pillai’s other works that will be released soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PS Sreedharan Pillai
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp