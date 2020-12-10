PS Sreedharan Pillai’s literary skills burn bright during pandemic

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, the last 10 months of the Covid pandemic have been the best period in terms of his literary output. The former BJP state president authored 18 books - both in English and Malayalam - during the pandemic. Two of these books are now ready for release. The first book titled ‘Justice for All, Prejudice to None’ in English contains writings on the various religious groups in Mizoram and Kerala. The other work is a maiden collection of Pillai’s poems in English and is titled ‘Oh, Mizoram’.

‘Justice for All, Prejudice to None’ will be released on Friday by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan here. The Governor will hand over a copy to Cardinal George Alenchery, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

“Initially, I had planned to focus on the major Christian denominations in Mizoram and Kerala in my book. Later, I broadened its scope to include other religious denominations as well. The work is a collection of the personal impressions acquired from my numerous interactions with people of various religious groups,” Pillai told TNIE.

He believes the book will help people of various religions understand each other better and uphold the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The world is one family). The foreword has been penned by Justice Cyriac Joseph, former Supreme Court judge and Kerala Lok Ayukta. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will release the collection of poems ‘Oh, Mizoram’ at the India International Centre in New Delhi on December 18 by handing over a copy to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

‘Oh, Mizoram’ is a collection of 36 short poems. “The depth the poet tries to bring out could be compared to the philosophy presented by the mystic poets of the East,” commented Prof Alfredo Pasolino, President of Writers Capital Foundation, in the book’s prologue. ‘Ormayile Veerendrakumar,’ a memoir on former Union Minister M P Veerendrakumar, is among Pillai’s other works that will be released soon.