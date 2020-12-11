STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID spread: Guruvayur temple to be closed for devotees for two weeks

According to temple sources, as many as 22 employees of the devaswom tested positive for the infection on Friday.

Published: 11th December 2020 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Guruvayur Temple

Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GURUVAYUR: Devotees will not be allowed inside the famed Lord Krishna temple here for two weeks from Saturday with the area around it being declared a COVID-19 containment zone by the Thrissur district administration.

The decision to bar darshan for devotees for two weeks was taken at an urgent meeting of the Guruvayur Devaswom Administrative Committee on Friday, authorities said.

According to temple sources, as many as 22 employees of the devaswom tested positive for the infection on Friday.

Thrissur district in which Guruvayur is located reported 272 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and 393 on Thursday.

Announcing the decision to close the temple for public darshan, a devaswom press release said all regular pujas and basic rituals will be performed in the temple complex as usual.

Staring from December 12, virtual queue and direct darshan, as well as darshan from near 'deepasthambham'and 'Thulabharam' and other offerings, have been cancelled, the release stated.

Marriage parties who have already reached the temple for wedding scheduled on Saturday will be allowed to conduct the ceremony adhering to strict COVID-19 protocol.

However, after Saturday, no marriages would be allowed for two weeks,the temple authorities said.

The meeting also decided to subject all devaswom officials to antigen or RT-PCR test in the next three days and after which such a test would be conducted for them once a month.

Temple sources said a total of 153 employees of the Guruvayur Devaswom took antigen test on Friday and 22 of them were found positive for the viral infection.

The Lord Krishna temple, which draws large number of devotees from across the state and outside, was first closed for darshan on March 24 in view of the nation-wide lockdown.

It was re-opened for five days in June but closed again in view of spike in COVID-19 cases in Thrissur district then.

Devotees were being allowed from September 10 with strict COVID-19 protocol after online registration for the darshan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guruvayur Temple Guruvayur COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp