STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Erroneous system leaves Covid voters in lurch

In another instance, a family in quarantine in Kottayam had cast votes along with ordinary voters after they were not given postal ballots.

Published: 11th December 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the State Election Commission has made arrangements for Covid patients and people placed in quarantine to cast votes in the local body polls, there were instances of Covid patients not being able to exercise their franchise, thanks to erroneous system. John Mathew (name changed) told TNIE that he was tested positive for the virus on November 30 and informed the local health authorities about his decision to cast vote. Though he had handed over the documents to local health officials, he was not given the postal ballot facility despite repeated requests. 

In another instance, a family in quarantine in Kottayam had cast votes along with ordinary voters after they were not given postal ballots. In another case, when a patient in Ernakulam who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday reached out to the State Election Commission Office, he was told that he would be allowed to vote only if he produces a medical certificate issued by a gazetted officer. 

Salu Krishnan, junior health inspector, Kattoor, in Thrissur said among the patients for whom all paper works were completed and submitted, one person was not issued postal ballot under my jurisdiction. I don’t know what went wrong with the system,” she said. 

A good number of patients for whom the details were submitted in the online platform were also not issued postal ballots, said a government doctor.  When TNIE contacted the State Election Commission, the SEC spokesperson said the Commission has received calls from Covid patients citing a lot of issues. “We have to first review how many people were included in the certified list and how many could vote, before making a comment.”  

The SEC has announced that it will provide a postal ballot facility for Covid patients and eligible voters placed under quarantine in local body elections. Further, voters who test positive or go into quarantine after 3 pm on the eve of the poll day, can visit the polling booths with adequate safety measures directly to cast vote. An initial list prepared by the SEC in the first phase of election contained 24,621 special voters, including 8,568 active Covid patients and 16,053 in quarantine. 

37 health Workers among infected
T’Puram: The Covid test positivity rate in the state on Thursday went down to 8.47 per cent  from the  9.26 per cent reported on Wednesday. The state also reported fewer number of fresh cases compared to the recoveries on the day, with 4,470 new cases and 4,847 recoveries. The state also confirmed 26 more deaths which pushed up the total tally to 2,533. The number of samples, which were tested on the day, stood at 52,769. Until now,  68, 08, 399 samples have been analysed. Among the new cases reported, those contracted through local contact accounted for 3,858 infections. In 498 cases, sources of infection remained unknown, with 77 were returnees and 37  health workers figuring among the new cases.  Presently, 59,517 patients are under treatment, with 5,91, 845 recoveries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Local body polls
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp