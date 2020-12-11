STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling: NIA includes four more accused in wanted list

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has added to its wanted list four more absconding persons accused in the case relating to the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel.

Published: 11th December 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has added to its wanted list four more absconding persons accused in the case relating to the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel. Having earlier named Faisal Fareed, a key accused, as wanted, NIA has included Sidhiqul Akbar, Ahammed Kutty, Rathesh alias Raju and Muhammad Shameer in the list. 

They are suspected to be in the UAE. “NIA has approached Interpol and UAE authorities to trace them. Deportation procedure will be initiated once they are caught. Non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued against them. Raju had left for the UAE after NIA had registered the case,” an official said.

Nine of the 35 persons accused in the case are still in the UAE. Last month, NIA had arrested Rabins Hameed, another key accused, with the support of UAE authorities. He was deported following the request of the national agency. Faisal Fareed too was detained in the UAE following NIA input. On Friday, the NIA Court will consider the bail petitions filed by six accused persons -- Sarith P S, Sandeep Nair, Rameez KT, Jalal AM, Muhammad Shafi and Muhammad Ali. NIA has approached the Kerala High Court to cancel the bail granted to 12 accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the customs is set to visit the Viyyur Central Jail on Friday to record the statement of Rabins under Section 108 of the Customs Act. Later, his arrest will be recorded. Rabins’ grilling is expected to reveal additional information about major smuggling channels operating from the UAE.

“He is one of the key players for gold smugglers operating from the UAE. His custody is vital to nab gold smugglers operating from the UAE,” a customs officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Gold smuggling
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp