Gold smuggling: NIA includes four more accused in wanted list

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has added to its wanted list four more absconding persons accused in the case relating to the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel. Having earlier named Faisal Fareed, a key accused, as wanted, NIA has included Sidhiqul Akbar, Ahammed Kutty, Rathesh alias Raju and Muhammad Shameer in the list.

They are suspected to be in the UAE. “NIA has approached Interpol and UAE authorities to trace them. Deportation procedure will be initiated once they are caught. Non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued against them. Raju had left for the UAE after NIA had registered the case,” an official said.

Nine of the 35 persons accused in the case are still in the UAE. Last month, NIA had arrested Rabins Hameed, another key accused, with the support of UAE authorities. He was deported following the request of the national agency. Faisal Fareed too was detained in the UAE following NIA input. On Friday, the NIA Court will consider the bail petitions filed by six accused persons -- Sarith P S, Sandeep Nair, Rameez KT, Jalal AM, Muhammad Shafi and Muhammad Ali. NIA has approached the Kerala High Court to cancel the bail granted to 12 accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the customs is set to visit the Viyyur Central Jail on Friday to record the statement of Rabins under Section 108 of the Customs Act. Later, his arrest will be recorded. Rabins’ grilling is expected to reveal additional information about major smuggling channels operating from the UAE.

“He is one of the key players for gold smugglers operating from the UAE. His custody is vital to nab gold smugglers operating from the UAE,” a customs officer said.