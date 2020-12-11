Kerala gets Rs 642 crore in GST payout

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has received `642 crore as the second instalment after it opted for the new GST compensation payment scheme. Last week, the state had received `328.2 crore released by the Union Ministry of Finance under its special window to states for meeting the GST compensation cess shortfall. The loans raised by the Central government are released on a back-to-back basis to states and UTs in lieu of the GST compensation cess releases.

Fund to LSGs

The government has made the third and final sanction of budget provision, `1,494 crore, to local self-government institutions. The assistance to panchayats, municipalities and municipal city corporations will be given in three instalments. “Though Covid-19 has dented the state’s finances, the government wants to ensure the local self-governments do not face fund shortage,” Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said.