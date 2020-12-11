STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala local body polls: In Ernakulam, 77.13% inked against all odds

Voters at a polling booth in Thrikkakkara Municipality community hall were interestingly aided by a robot in their polling procedure.

Published: 11th December 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 10:10 AM

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the threat of second wave of infection looming large, Ernakulam voted in large numbers for the second phase of local body polls, alongside Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad. Here are glimpses from poll day

Rights over disability: Rajeev’s dream
Rajeev Palluruthy hasn’t missed a single chance to cast his vote in the past 25 years. Secretary of All Kerala Wheel Chair Rights Federation (AKWCRF), he got his fingers inked this time with a higher purpose in mind — a disabled-friendly Kochi. “Like every time, I went to the polling booth on my electric wheelchair accompanied by my mother.  

A voter shows the ink-marked finger after casting
her vote at Government HSS Panampally Nagar.
Many were seen wearing masks with face shields,
keeping themselves safe from the virus. 

I voted without waiting for anyone’s help, despite the pandemic. Apart from the two years I spent under treatment following my accident, I never missed the opportunity to exercise my franchise,” said the 49-year-old who voted at Palluruthy, the 20th division of Kochi Corporation. Though the election booth was wheelchair-friendly, he points out that it is not the same elsewhere.

“Even if we take Kochi’s case, none of the city spaces including Corporation office and Marine Drive are disabled-friendly. The new council should implement the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act and make the city a friendly destination for everyone,” he added. 

Gouri’s grit
105-year-old Gouri had many reasons to cast her vote. Despite physical limitations, the North Paravoor-native went to the polling booth with her relatives in a wheelchair. “Receiving B1,400 under welfare pension has prompted her to cast the vote this time. The financial support has helped her a lot as she living alone. Due to the age-related ailments, she often skipped previous elections. But she was very excited about the local body elections and called up my son Akarsh to bring her to the booth. Though we were scared due to the Covid situation, she never had a second thought about it,” said Suma Ajith, Gouri’s close relative.

Smart voting is safe voting
Voters at a polling booth in Thrikkakkara Municipality community hall were interestingly aided by a robot in their polling procedure. The robot designed by Asimov Robotics based in Ernakulam,  offered sanitiser to voters, alerted them if they were not wearing masks or not following social distancing norms while at the hall. 

Social distancing gone for a toss
This year’s local body elections assume utmost importance as it is being held amid a pandemic. Health experts have predicted a second wave of infection following the elections, considering crowding and close interactions betweem voters. A scene from GHS Padi, Kadungalloor in Aluva, where people flock in large number flouting all guidelines. 

A green decision
Apart from the spread of infection, the piling of biomedical waste following the election is yet another concern for the state. Many polling booths went the extra mile, exercising green protocol to prevent plastic waste.

Photos| Albin mAthew, A Sanesh,  Arun Angela
Inputs | Kiran Narayanan

