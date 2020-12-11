‘Secular’ CPM turns to tribal ritual in Wayanad for candidate’s victory

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KURICHIYAD (WAYANAD): The CPM, which professes itself to be truly secular, has no animosity towards rituals and beliefs nowadays, but the party using tribal people’s rituals in deep forest for its candidate’s victory has raised eyebrows. It is seen as an attempt to manipulate tribals’ beliefs to the party’s advantage. The incident happened on the eve of the local body elections in the Kattunayaka hamlet at Kurichiyad, around 8km inside deep forest, in Noolpuzha grama panchayat of Wayanad.

‘Giving to God’ is a ritual of Kattunayaka tribe to appease their god and at 6pm on Wednesday, the special ritual was performed to ensure CPM candidate of ward 2 Akhila Ebey’s victory. A TNIE team reached the spot on time but was not allowed to take pictures of the ritual as per the customs of Kattunayaka, which is among the ‘Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups’.

“It was done as per the request of local CPM men. It was done on each poll eve in the past. I will present betel leaves and areca nut to our god and pray for the victory of the CPM candidate. It is a 15-minute affair taking place at our ‘Daivathara’ (Abode of God), wherein everyone will pray,” said Ravi K M, ‘oorumooppan’ (chieftain) of the tribe. Some local CPM men from outside the hamlet, led by Karipur branch member Subhash K T, were present on the occasion.

The hamlet has 189 voters, half of them being women. All of them, barring three or four, are CPM supporters. Kattunayaka people in the hamlet are least bothered about other candidates as none of the other parties approach them. “No other candidate seeks votes from us. Local CPM people stand by us for every need,” said Babu K B, community member. Further, CPM arranged jeep trips to carry the voters to and from the booth at Vadakkanad LP School, which is around 20km away from the hamlet.

Reacting to the incident, Dalit activist M Geethanandan flayed the CPM, saying that the party is trying to manipulate tribal beliefs to ensure votes. “Kattunayaka people will not violate a promise taken at their Daivathara. The CPM is exploiting this to ensure that all votes fall in their kitty. This is serious,” he said.

CPM Karipur branch secretary Ebey K N said the party is not conducting any ritual. Wednesday’s ritual might have been conducted by tribals on their own. The oorumooppan said they would conduct the ritual for other parties as well if they ask. “But our votes are only for Communists,” he affirmed.