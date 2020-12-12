AC Moideen given clean chit in voting row

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: There was no violation of the election rule in Local Self-Government Minister AC Moideen casting his vote five minutes before the scheduled beginning of voting at 7am on Thursday, Thrissur District Collector S Shanavas said in his report. In a report submitted by the collector to the State Election Commission, he said the time on the wristwatch of the presiding officer was 7am when the minister polled his vote.

The vote cast by the minister allegedly before the scheduled polling time had stirred up a controversy in Thrissur on Thursday with Prathapan, Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara and Thrissur DCC president M P Vincent lodging a complaint of violation of election norms. District collector S Shanavas is acting like Left front convenor, said T N Prathapan, MP. He also urged the State Election Commission to remove the collector from all further election-related duties.

