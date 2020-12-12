STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bizarre: Hole forms on ground suddenly, takes woman on roller coaster into neighbour’s well

Housewife Umaiba of Ayippuzha near Irikkur can’t shake off the shocking experience she had undergone on Thursday.

The well in the neighbour's compound

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Housewife Umaiba of Ayippuzha near Irikkur can’t shake off the shocking experience she had undergone on Thursday. Umaiba, 46, wife of Alakkandiyil Ayoob, who was washing clothes felt the earth under her feet moving, fell into a hole formed suddenly and landed in the well in her neighbour’s compound five metres away, all in a matter of seconds. She still trembles with fear as she is not able to overcome her terrifying rollercoaster fall.

The incident that happened around 2pm has taken everyone by surprise. “I was pouring out water from the bucket after washing clothes in our compound. Suddenly, the ground beneath my feet moved and I fell into a hole which was not there a moment before,” Umaiba said. Even before she could realise what was happening, she found herself in the bottom of the well. Her neighbour Thahira heard her cries and reached the well and saw Umaiba in the water.

The pit in which Umaiba fell | Express

Thahira called for help. The local residents who reached the spot dropped down a chair tied to a rope and helped Umaiba out of the well. Luckily, she was not injured. A fire force team from Mattannur had also reached the spot by the time. The courtyard of Umaiba’s house is fully interlocked with tiles and people still wonder how the incident had happened.

“Even before I could realise what was happening, I found myself in the well. I didn’t know that it was Thahira’s well,” said Umaiba. On Friday, officials from the District Mining and Geology Department and Department of Geology of Kannur University visited the spot. According to the officials, holes and caves could form under the earth due to the strong flow of underground water.

