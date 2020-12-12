STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central zone DIG instructed to probe Swapna Suresh's statement of being threatened in jail

The DIG will investigate the happenings from when Swapna was jailed in Kakkanad jail in Ernakulam district and Viyyur central prison in Thrissur district.

Published: 12th December 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DGP (prisons) Rishi Raj Singh has directed DIG (Central zone, prisons) Sam Thankayyan to probe the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh's revelation in the court that she was threatened by some officers in prison.

The DIG will investigate the happenings from when Swapna was jailed in Kakkanad jail in Ernakulam district and Viyyur central prison in Thrissur district after she was arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The officer will also verify CCTV footage and visitor's register at both the jails to prove the veracity of her statement.

Earlier, DIG (south zone) P Ajayakumar had submitted a report to the DGP stating that no threats were reported in Attakulangara women's prison in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Prison Department's probe found that Swapna's statements alleging that she had faced a death threat while she was lodged in Attakulangara Women's Prison was fabricated.

The sources revealed that the CCTV footage was examined and the prison staff's statements were recorded as part of the probe and it suggested that the allegation raised by Swapna had malicious intent.

The examination of the visitor's register as part of the probe revealed that apart from central officers, immediate relatives and vigilance sleuths, no one had met Swapna in the prison.

