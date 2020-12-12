Chennithala approaches Governor seeking probe against speaker

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mounting political pressure on Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has approached the Governor seeking urgent investigation into different projects carried out by the Speaker in the Assembly. In a letter to Arif Mohammed Khan, he alleged gross irregularities in awarding contracts for renovation works and projects in connection with Loka Kerala Sabha, e-niyamasabha, Festival of Democracy and Sabha TV.

Chennithala alleged that works to the tune of around Rs 100 crore awarded to different companies, with a lion share of it going to the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), without following due process. Stating that the murky deals of the government with Uralungal are already under scanner, Chennithala hinted that the Enforcement Directorate has started investigation into the illegal connivance of higher officials at CMO with the ULCCS.

Chennithala said for e-niyamasabha, a multi-crore project given to ULCCS, a mobilisation advance of 13.59 crore has already been disbursed . "It is reliably learnt that the project has been outsourced to another company by ULCCS in violation of the government order which requisites all outsourcing through e-tendering," said Chennithala.

"In 2017, the Shankara Narayanan Thampy Hall inside the Assembly was temporarily modified to host the Loka Kerala Sabha. The work was awarded to ULCCS without following tender process. In 2020, it was again revamped with an outlay of Rs 16.65 crore. This time also the work was given to ULCCS without inviting tender process. Though the Speaker assured to cut down the expenses following some controversies, `12 crore was recently sanctioned to ULCCS.

"The legislative complex was built at a cost of Rs 76 crore, but Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has spent more amount on renovation and other related projects," said Chennithala.

He also raised allegations about Sabha TV and Festival on Democracy. Though the Festival on Democracy in 2018 was cut short due to the floods, Rs 2.25 crore was spent for just two series of the programme. Also five staff were hired on contract and retained in the Assembly. He alleged irregularities and extravagance in hiring of consultants and temporary staff in addition to renting private flats. He said an urgent investigation should be carried out into irregularities in awarding works by the Speaker.

Chennithala dragging speaker into row for permitting vigilance probe: Vijayaraghavan

Malappuram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala holds a grudge against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan for permitting a probe against him in the bar bribery case, said CPM state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan. That is why he is trying to drag the Speaker into controversies by making claims on excessive expenditure, he said. Vijayaraghavan told reporters that explanations given by the Speaker have made it clear that Chennithala's allegations are baseless. "The speaker has worked according to law. He allowed vigilance inquiry against Chennithala and this has prompted the opposition leader to keep the speaker under the shadow of doubt," he said.