Jam-packed exam schedule amid Covid scare raises concerns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid Covid concerns, the decision of the General Education Department to conduct the first year Higher Secondary improvement and supplementary exams in the forenoon and afternoon sessions on the same day, from December 18 to 23, has caused concern among students and parents. While the forenoon session is from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm, the afternoon session begins at 2 pm and ends at 4.45 pm for subjects without practical.

Most of the students who have selected certain subject combinations will have to attempt both the forenoon and afternoon sessions on the same day, they pointed out. This means students who have exams in the morning and afternoon sessions would spend a total of over seven hours in the exam centre amid concerns of social distancing norms being grossly violated.

Though authorities have said that exam halls will be thoroughly sanitised in between the sessions, parents are highly sceptical about this assurance. “My daughter has mathematics and biology exams slated in the forenoon and afternoon of December 23. Similarly, many students who have opted for the economics and computer application combination will also attempt both forenoon and afternoon sessions,” pointed out Ratheesh Kumar, a parent.

“Until around two to three years ago, only one exam used to be held in a day. At least in the time of the Covid pandemic and when classroom-based academic activity is suspended, the exams could have been spread out over a longer period,” opined S Manoj, state general secretary, Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association.

Since hostels have been shut owing to the pandemic, students from other districts would also have to take the additional risk of travelling to their schools located far way to appear for the exam. Parents of such students have demanded that their children be allowed to write the exam in schools close to their homes.

More Recoveries than new cases in state

T’Puram: With more recoveries than new cases, Friday proved to be a day of relief for the state with 4,642 people tested positive and 4,748 recovered from the disease. Of the cases, 4029 were contact cases, 496 were cases with unknown source of infection, 73 were returnees and 44 were health workers. The test positivity rate in the state stood at 8.68%. The state also confirmed 29 more deaths taking the total deaths to 2,562. A total of 53,508 samples were processed on the day. A total of 59,380 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid while a total of 5,96,593 have recovered so far from the disease.