SHRC: Police should verify authenticity of info before raiding a house

The police should verify and ensure that the information is authentic before raiding a house, ordered Kerala State Human Rights Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic.

Published: 12th December 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The police should verify and ensure that the information is authentic before raiding a house, ordered Kerala State Human Rights Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic. The order was issued on a complaint filed by Siji P R, a resident of Senapathy in Idukki district. According to the complainant, the Udumbanchola police raided his house on April 23, 2020, based on information that he was selling illicit liquor and ganja at his house.

The police raid brought disgrace to his family and the engagement of his daughter was called off as the groom’s party withdrew from the proposal. The commission sought an explanation from Munnar DySP, who submitted that the raid was conducted based on a secret information. The information was that he was selling liquor at home and was illegally using an unlicensed gun. The police team could recover only an airgun from the house.

“The allegation is serious and police should avoid such incidents in future. People may give wrong information to thwart marriages and thereby settle scores with their adversaries,” the commission said in the order. Shiji said some local residents had informed Udumbanchola police that he was brewing liquor at home and selling ganja. “The police raid came at a time when we had a proposal for my daughter. Because of the incident the family backed off,” he said.

Shiji drives an autorickshaw to earn a living and has one acre farm land where he cultivates cardamom. “The incident occurred on April 23 during lockdown. As the police summoned me, I went to the police station in my autorickshaw and the officers slapped a `1,000 fine for violating lockdown restrictions,” he said.

