SIMI activist held from Thiruvananthapuram international airport

Rouf Shereef , a native of Anchal in Kollam district was deported from Muscat after the ED and Lucknow police issued a look-out notice against him.

Published: 12th December 2020 12:03 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activist was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Thiruvananthapuram International airport on Saturday in a money laundering case registered by Uttar Pradesh police.

Rouf Shereef, a native of Anchal in Kollam district was deported from Muscat after the ED and Lucknow police issued a look-out notice against him.

Sources said he is involved in funding for the nationwide strike against CAA and NPR.

The interrogation is going on in the airport and he is likely to be taken to UP today itself.

Rouf was taken into custody six days after the Delhi police arrested Abdullah Danish who was wanted in a sedition case and unlawful activity.

He was one of the most elusive members of the banned organisation and was found residing in Aligarh's Dodhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

