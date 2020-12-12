STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Swapna under threat: Prisons DGP orders probe in other jails

Reacting to this, Rishi Raj Singh on Friday said further probe will be carried out to check whether Swapna was threatened while being lodged in Ernakulam and Thrissur prisons.

Published: 12th December 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Prisons Department's probe has found the statement of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh that she had faced a death threat while being lodged in Attakulangara Women's Prison to be fabricated. The probe report submitted by South Zone DIG P Ajayakumar to Rishi Raj Singh, DGP, Prisons, on Thursday evening stated that it was an effort to put pressure on the prison staff, a source said.

Reacting to this, Rishi Raj Singh on Friday said further probe will be carried out to check whether Swapna was threatened while being lodged in Ernakulam and Thrissur prisons. "Before being brought to Attakulangara prison, Swapna had stayed in Ernakulam and Thrissur prisons. More probe is needed to check whether anything happened there," he added.

The sources revealed that the CCTV footage was examined and the prison staff's statements were recorded as part of the probe and they suggested the allegation raised by Swapna had malicious intent. As part of the probe, the visitors' register was examined and the report said that apart from central officers, immediate relatives and vigilance sleuths, no one had met Swapna in the prison.

DIG's report baseless, says Swapna's lawyer

Kochi: The lawyer for Swapna Suresh on Friday described as baseless a report by the Jail DIG which said his client did not face any security threat inside the jail. Sooraj T Elangickal was answering media queries on whether the DIG had indeed written to the Director General of Prison and Correctional Services in this regard.  "The DIG's report is baseless. It was after hearing her and realising its gravity that the court ordered security for Swapna inside jail," the counsel said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh gold smuggling
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp