Swapna under threat: Prisons DGP orders probe in other jails

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Prisons Department's probe has found the statement of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh that she had faced a death threat while being lodged in Attakulangara Women's Prison to be fabricated. The probe report submitted by South Zone DIG P Ajayakumar to Rishi Raj Singh, DGP, Prisons, on Thursday evening stated that it was an effort to put pressure on the prison staff, a source said.

Reacting to this, Rishi Raj Singh on Friday said further probe will be carried out to check whether Swapna was threatened while being lodged in Ernakulam and Thrissur prisons. "Before being brought to Attakulangara prison, Swapna had stayed in Ernakulam and Thrissur prisons. More probe is needed to check whether anything happened there," he added.

The sources revealed that the CCTV footage was examined and the prison staff's statements were recorded as part of the probe and they suggested the allegation raised by Swapna had malicious intent. As part of the probe, the visitors' register was examined and the report said that apart from central officers, immediate relatives and vigilance sleuths, no one had met Swapna in the prison.

DIG's report baseless, says Swapna's lawyer

Kochi: The lawyer for Swapna Suresh on Friday described as baseless a report by the Jail DIG which said his client did not face any security threat inside the jail. Sooraj T Elangickal was answering media queries on whether the DIG had indeed written to the Director General of Prison and Correctional Services in this regard. "The DIG's report is baseless. It was after hearing her and realising its gravity that the court ordered security for Swapna inside jail," the counsel said.