Artificial colouring in cardamom detected in Idukki drier units

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A joint inspection by the Spices Board and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has revealed the practice of adding artificial colour in cardamom on a large scale in almost all the drying units in the district.

It is also noticed that some of the drier units are adding industrial-grade or the non-food grade material for washing the cardamom, the Spices Board officials said, adding that the food safety officials have collected cardamom samples from units that are using this colouring and other agents on large scale.

The officials said following the detection of the practice of adding artificial colour in cardamom, the board had developed an internal system to check the suspected samples put for auction. "On analysing, if the artificial colour is found, the particular lot will not be allowed to sell through the auction. The Spice Board had discussed the matter with FSSAI in Idukki to control the practice of adding artificial colour in cardamom. The combined efforts taken by the Board and FSSAI has led to terminate the practice of adding artificial colour in cardamom during the last crop season," a senior official said.

However, with the commencement of the new crop season, a few of the stakeholders are again encouraging the malpractice of adding artificial colour in cardamom. The board had already established a system at the auction centres to prevent the sale of artificially coloured material and for which an exclusive lab has been established at e-auction centre at Puttady, Idukki. Since the material rejected from the auction will also come to the open market for further sale, the board is determined to prevent the practice of adding the colour at the source itself, the official said.

Based on the request from the Board, FSSAI, Idukki had constituted a joint inspection team consisting of officers from FSSAI and Spices Board for conducting a surveillance inspection in cardamom stores on a monthly basis and commenced the surveillance inspection from September 2020 onwards.

Officials said after the commencement of the joint inspection, it was noticed that the artificial colouring has been reduced to a greater extent but still continuing in certain locations. In such locations regular and continued surveillance inspection will be conducted so as to terminate the practice.

The board also noticed that the majority of the drier units have shifted from industrial grade material to food grade material for washing purpose, but some of the agencies are still supplying non-food grade material for washing cardamom which is also to be arrested.