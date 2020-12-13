STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Candidates grease voters’ palm in Malappuram

With just a day left for Malappuram to go to the polls, several incidents of vote purchasing -- wherein individuals are bribed for votes -- have been reported in the district. 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: With just a day left for Malappuram to go to the polls, several incidents of vote purchasing -- wherein individuals are bribed for votes -- have been reported in the district. Thajudheen Mohamed, an independent candidate contesting in ward 28 (Chirayil), attempted to give money to a woman in exchange for a vote in his favour. LDF members said Thajudheen tried to buy the vote to defeat the Left candidate in the ward.

“In the 2015 election, UDF won the ward by a vote. Hence, buying LDF votes will help UDF win the ward,” said CPM leaders in the area. However, UDF refuted the allegation. District Election Deputy Collector T R Ahamed Kabeer said he received a complaint from the returning officer with regard to the incident.

In a similar incident, a woman from ward 27 (Pattarakka) filed a complaint with Nilambur police against a UDF candidate. The candidate offered `1,500 to Sakunthala, a resident of the ward, to vote in his favour. “We have received a complaint and we will investigate it immediately,” said CI Binu T S of Nilambur station.

Though more incidents took place in various parts of the district, an official complaint is yet to reach the officials concerned.“It is usual that a candidate buys votes during elections in Malappuram. They pay between `1,500 and `5,000 to voters. In many cases, authorities fail to look into it or take any action against the candidates,” said a senior politician in the district on condition of anonymity.

