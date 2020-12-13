France, Germany, European Union plan to fund more green projects in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to develop and support projects related to environmental protection, France, Germany and the European Union will together work out a detailed plan to fund more eco-friendly projects in Kerala in the coming years.“We will select the most innovative, eco-friendly and gender-oriented projects that focus on mobility and transportation to reduce carbon emission,” said Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, while on a joint visit to Kochi along with Walter J Lindner, Ambassador of Germany to India, and Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India, on Saturday. The visit marked the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Ugo Astuto said they would support eco-friendly projects not only in Kochi, but also in the rest of Kerala, and added that the EU, along with France and Germany, would discuss and decide on the projects. They will assess the progress of the works towards an integrated transport system and discuss future cooperation in various other projects, he said.

Stating that the EU has already finalised a financial package for funding such projects, of which 30 per cent is exclusively for those directly related to the protection of the environment, the diplomat added that green projects were going to become a major engine of growth and sustainable employment generation soon.

Germany’s Walter J Lindner, too, pointed out that it was important for a city like Kochi to have an integrated transport system with last mile connectivity. The envoys reviewed the progress made by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) in the Water Metro project, which is financed by German investment bank KfW. Later, they also held discussions with KMRL officials.

“The three ambassadors’ visit will strengthen the state government’s as well as the KMRL’s relationship with these countries and the European Union. The KMRL successfully completed the first phase of Kochi metro with partial funding from the AFD. We are on the verge of commissioning the Water Metro Project, which is being co-funded by the KfW,” a statement quoted KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma as saying. “We would be keenly looking forward to the support of the AFD and the KfW in more projects,” he said.