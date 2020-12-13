STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High-level panel to review Sabarimala pilgrimage on Monday

The high-level committee on pilgrimage, chaired by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, will review the progress of Sabarimala pilgrimage on Monday.

Sabarimala

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The high-level committee on pilgrimage, chaired by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, will review the progress of Sabarimala pilgrimage on Monday. The meet will review the steps taken to control the spread of Covid-19 after the recent spike in cases among employees and the demand to further increase the daily number of pilgrims allowed at the hill shrine. 

“We had taken steps to control the Covid spread immediately after a few police officers and Devaswom employees tested positive, which yielded results. There has been a decline in the number of fresh cases among the employees during the past two days. We have provided separate rooms to employees and ensured social distancing at the mess,” said Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu.

He said the circumstances at Sabarimala and Guruvayur temple are different and the chances of infection at Sabarimala are less. “Guruvayur is a temple town where there are permanent residents, while there are no residents in Sabarimala. We are allowing only pilgrims who produce Covid negative certificates to the hill shrine. A massive medical camp was held in Sabarimala on Saturday to check all employees,” said Vasu. 

According to him, the daily income at Sabarimala has increased from `10 lakh per day to `19 lakh per day after the decision to raise the daily number of pilgrims allowable at the temple. A decision will be taken by the high-level committee after reviewing the situation, said Vasu.

