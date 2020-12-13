Kerala CM declaring free COVID-19 vaccine violation of poll code, claims UDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition UDF has approached the State Election Commission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging violation of election code of conduct. Pinarayi Vijayan had announced in his media briefing on Saturday that COVID-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost. Deputy leader of the Congress in the Legislative Assembly, KC Joseph filed an online complaint with the State Election commissioner V Bhaskaran.

In his complaint, Joseph pointed out that the Chief Minister's announcement was a violation of poll code. He pointed out that there was no urgency to make the announcement on the COVID-19 vaccine at this juncture when the Northern districts of the state are going to the polls on Monday.

"Pinarayi was trying to woo the voters through his announcement. He made the announcement even before the central government came out with an announcement. Also, the State health department has not come out with any directive in this regard Chief Minister's announcement in his media briefing that the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost is a violation of poll code", said Joseph in his complaint.

On Saturday, Pinarayi had informed that the Left government's stance is to give the vaccine free of cost. He also added that the LDF government has no plans to make money from the vaccine. He also said the quantity of the vaccine that would be earmarked for the State is not yet clear. It is these announcements which have opened Pandora's Box for the LDF Government.

Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran, however, told the media that he is yet to receive complaint from the Opposition. He added that he will look into the complaint once it is received.