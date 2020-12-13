STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More devotees will be allowed at Sabarimala, govt tells High Court

The state government has informed the Kerala High Court that it has decided to enhance the number of devotees for darshan at Sabarimala temple during weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Published: 13th December 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has informed the Kerala High Court that it has decided to enhance the number of devotees for darshan at Sabarimala temple during weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The decision was taken based on the fact that about 40 per cent of pilgrims who registered for darsan during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season have not turned up so far for pilgrimage.

In a report, the government stated that principal secretary, devaswom department, informed that there were even times when the temple was not visited by any devotees at all. In view of the circumstances, there was a suggestion that the number can be increased considering the capacity of the temple, without hindering the safety measures undertaken. Every day about 300 to 500 pilgrims who did not have Covid- negative certificates were being tested at Nilakkal. 

A total of 24 persons have so far tested positive at Nilakkal, including three police personnel and two TDB employees.In the high-level committee meeting, the TDB stated that the situation during the last 10 days has been analysed. 

A total of about 11,000 pilgrims offered prayers at Sannidhanam. TDB informed the committee that infrastructure at the temple is well-equipped to manage more pilgrims strictly following Covid protocol.
Additional chief secretary (Home) and state police chief stated that based on the experience during the first 10 days of the pilgrimage season, the number of pilgrims can be increased. 

