Sankars Hospital in Kollam sacks 40 staff, indefinite protest on

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The staff of Sankars Hospital here launched an indefinite sit-in in front of the hospital on Saturday in protest against the management’s decision to lay off 40 employees without any prior notice. The management has informed them that the step was taken due to economic crisis.

The employees came to know about their dismissal through a notice when they reached the hospital on Friday. “When we reached the hospital for work on Friday, they informed us that I was sacked along with 39 other employees. They said they have cleared all our pending dues and statutory benefits till that day, which we could claim from the office and leave,” said Sajimol, an attendant. Many employees, who have been working here for the past 31 years, were sacked by the management citing financial crisis.

“If there is any financial issue, the secretary should take full responsibility for it and the management should reappoint us,” said Santha, a sacked employee. Political parties, including CITU and INTUC, have come forward to support the employees.

Hospital management justified its act saying that they need not have to give them one-month notice because as per law the management is providing the sacked employees their one-month payment.

“In their termination notice we have clearly mentioned the compensation including their gratuity which will be paid by the hospital. The management has been spending Rs 50-60 lakh per month from its own pocket to pay the salaries. The staff who have been laid off are not even qualified for their job and they were appointed here under recommendations,” said Mohan Sankar, a member of the hospital governing body.