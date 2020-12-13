TPR stands at  9.97% in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state reported 5,949 fresh covid cases and 5,268 recoveries on Saturday. The test positivity rate in the state stood at 9.97%. The state also confirmed 32 more deaths taking the total tally to 2,594. A total of 59,690 samples were tested on the day. Of the cases reported, 5,173 were contact cases, 646 were cases with unknown source of infection, 83 were returnees and 47 were health workers. At present, 60,029 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid while a total of 6,01,861 have so far recovered from the disease.