COVID-19 positivity rate breaches 10% mark after 6 days in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the warning that the local body elections would result in an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the test positivity rate (TPR) crossed 10% mark on Sunday after a six-day respite. As many as 4,698 people were found to be infected from the 46,375 samples tested.

A total of 4,034 people, including 43 healthcare workers, were infected through local spread. The sources of infection remain unknown in 528 cases. There were 29 deaths due to Covid-19 and the total toll touched 2,623. On a positive note, 5,258 people recovered from the illness.

The TPR is an indicator of the spread of infection. While it had come down below 9% three times in the past six days, the chart shows a gradual increase since December 10. At present, there are 59,438 patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection while a total of 6,07,119 people have so far recovered from the disease.

There are 3,16,547 people totally under isolation across the state - 3,03,150 under home or institutional quarantine and 13,397 in hospitals. A total of 1,680 people were admitted to hospitals on Sunday. Four new places were declared hotspots while five areas were excluded. At present, there are 436 hotspots in the state.