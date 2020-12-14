IUML alleges secret pact between CPM and SDPI

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The IUML leadership on Sunday alleged that the CPM has made a pact with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) fearing defeat in the local body polls in the Malabar region. IUML state general secretary KPA Majeed said some CPM has made secret pacts with SDPI in 62 panchayats in the region.

“Regardless, UDF will bag huge victories in the region,” he told reporters here. He could not provide the list of the 62 panchayats. Majeed also confirmed Welfare Party of India’s (WPI) association with UDF.

“We did not hide UDF’s tie-up with WPI. However, the CPM, which claimed SDPI was an extremist outfit, has made secret tie-ups with it. In the 2015 elections, LDF too had partnered with WPI. We just want to reveal this fact before people,” Majeed said. SDPI state president Abdul Majeed Faizi, however, refuted Majeed’s allegations and said there was no pact between SDPI and CPM.

“IUML is trying to create polarisation for political mileage by tying SDPI to LDF. It wants to hide UDF’s association with WPI by levelling such allegations,” said Faizi. “If they are afraid to reveal the partnership with WPI, they should think about it again. SDPI is contesting in over 2,000 wards in the state without taking support either from LDF or UDF. Our decision is to contest the elections alone and show our power in the state,” he said.

UDF leaders had come under fire from Muslim organisations for joining hands with WPI, which is the political wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. UDF leaders like KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran had even denied the tie-up.