Kerala EC seeks explanation from Pinarayi Vijayan on free COVID-19 vaccine announcement

Vijayan had made the announcement on Saturday shortly before campaigning for the third phase of local bodies polls came to a close.

Published: 14th December 2020 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission on Monday sought an explanation from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with regard to his announcement that COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed free of cost to all the people.

Vijayan had made the announcement on Saturday shortly before campaigning for the third phase of local bodies polls came to a close.

The polling was held in four districts-- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragode on Monday.

State Election Commission sources told PTI that a letter had been sent to the Chief Ministerseeking his explanation on the matter and the circumstances under which he had made such an announcement.

Vijayan, after casting his vote at Kannur this morning, told reporters that he had not violated any code of conduct while stating that the vaccine would be made available free to the people of the state.

The opposition Congress led UDF and BJP had on Sunday moved the State Election Commission against Vijayan's announcement, contending that it violated the model code of conduct.

"We have been providing free treatment for COVID-19 and the preventive medicine is part of that treatment. We made it clear that it will be provided free of cost. There is no violation of any model code of conduct. It's something which is going on in this state and I have not violated any code of conduct," Vijayan told the media when asked about the Opposition's allegation.

