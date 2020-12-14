Kerala gold scam: Crime Branch set to quiz jailed Swapna in audio clip case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch special team will question Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, at Attakkulangara prison today (Monday) in connection with the probe into her 'leaked voice clip'.

The police team had obtained permission from the Prisons Department to quiz Swapna in the jail, the Prison Department sources said.

The special team was formed on the instruction of State DGP Lokanath Behera after the Prisons Department suggested an inquiry into the matter.

The purported voice clip had stirred up a controversy as Swapna was heard saying that she was being pressured to give a statement against the Chief Minister in the gold smuggling case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was peeved at this development and of the opinion that the audio was recorded from the prison, where Swapna was lodged.

The Prisons Department had claimed that the recording did not occur inside any of the prisons and suggested the State Police Chief conduct a probe. It was in this context a special probe team was formed.

Meanwhile, a Prisons Department top official reiterated that the audio was not recorded in any of the state prisons. " It did not occur inside the prisons. We came to this conclusion after conducting a detailed probe," the officer said.