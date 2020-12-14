STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi’s free vaccine promise election code violation, says Opposition

The state government has taken effective measures to combat the pandemic and the vaccine is a crucial intervention.

Published: 14th December 2020 04:42 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that Covid-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost in the state, the Opposition UDF and BJP on Sunday approached the State Election Commission (SEC) alleging that the CM’s declaration was violation of the election code of conduct. 

K C Joseph, Deputy leader of the Congress in the Legislative Assembly, filed an online complaint with State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran against the chief minister for making such an announcement two days before the last phase of the local body elections. Bhaskaran said he would look into the complaint and take action, if required.

BJP state president K Surendran also came out against the chief minister stating that the Union government had already promised free vaccine and the CM’s statement was aimed at hijacking the Centre’s move. He said BJP too has filed a complaint against the CM before the SEC for poll code violation.

Meanwhile, CPM secretary in-charge and LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan termed the Opposition’s claims as “childish” and defended the CM’s move as part of the LDF government’s efforts to combat the pandemic. 

In his complaint, K C Joseph, deputy leader of the Congress in the Legislative Assembly, pointed out that there was no urgency to make the announcement on Covid-19 vaccine at this juncture when the northern districts of the state were set to go to the polls on Monday. “Pinarayi was trying to woo the voters through his statements, even before the Centre had come out with an announcement. Pinarayi’s announcement in his media briefing on Saturday that Covid vaccine would be made available free of cost is against the violation of poll code,” the complaint said. 

Defending the CM, Vijayaraghavan said: “The state government has taken effective measures to combat the pandemic and the vaccine is a crucial intervention. When the media posed questions to CM, it was natural that he made the statements on the vaccine.”  “There is nothing unnatural in his statements. He had actually explained before media about the strides the LDF government has made in its fight against Covid,” he told reporters in Thrissur.Surendran took a jibe at Pinarayi saying: “The CM is taking all credit by claiming the central schemes as his. Is he not ashamed to hijack the Centre’s announcement”?

