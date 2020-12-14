Police block Jacobites’ bid to re-enter churches

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevailed at several places in Ernakulam and Kattachira near Kayamkulam as hundreds of Jacobite Church members, including women and children, on Sunday tried to ‘re-enter’ 52 parishes which were handed over to the Orthodox faction in the state following the Supreme Court order of 2017.

Minor scuffles and verbal duels followed as police blocked them from entering the churches. The Jacobite members reached various parishes including Mulanthuruthy, Piravom and Vadavucode churches in Ernakulam at 9am but police closed the gates before their arrival and stood guard, preventing the protesters from entering the church premises.

According to the Jacobite faction, police used force at Martha Mariyam Church, Kandanad, when believers entered the cemetery of the church for prayers. “Except for two parishes in Mudavoor near Muvattupuzha and Vadakara near Koothattukulam in Ernakulam district, entry was denied to all other churches. We will strengthen our protests in the coming days,” said Sleeba Paul Vatavellil, priest trustee of the Jacobite Church.

The ‘re-entry’ is the Jacobite faction’s second phase of protest against the alleged injustices against the church. The Jacobite faction wants the government to bring in an ordinance to end the dispute with the Orthodox faction.

“We have lost 52 churches now and we have over 600 parishes left. It is on us to protect our churches. It is with great pain that we have accepted the verdict of the superior courts,” Metropolitan Joseph Mar Gregorios, metropolitan trustee of the Church, told mediapersons. Metropolitan Gregorios led the protesters to Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church. After conducting Holy Mass at their respective churches by around 8.30am on Sunday, Jacobite faction members marched towards the parishes for prayers at 9am. The faithful including priests protested in front of the churches till noon when they were prevented from entering, and they dispersed by 12.30pm.

“Our intention is not violence. Prior to turning up before the churches, we had notified all, and when we reached our churches, we were denied the right to enter. It cannot be accepted. How can they prevent us from entering the church which belongs to us? Churches were snatched away from us. Just because they have taken over the church, it does not mean that they can deny us entry into them for prayers,” said a member of the Jacobite faction protesting in front of the Mulanthuruthy church.

The Jacobite faction has decided to strengthen their protests to protect the believers’ right to enter the churches. From Tuesday to December 29, a protest march will be taken out from Malabar region to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. A mass petition seeking an ordinance to safeguard the rights of the believers will be submitted to the governor and chief minister on December 29. From January 1, relay satyagraha will be staged in front of the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Orthodox faction condemned the move of the Jacobites to disrupt the existing peace at the parishes in the name of freedom of conducting prayers. “We have not restricted or blocked any believers from entering the churches. But in the name of freedom for conducting prayers, they are trying to re-enter and gain dominance in the churches which cannot be accepted. The Jacobites are using prayers as a weapon to conduct rites and protest. That cannot be allowed,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of the Orthodox Church.

Mass petition

A mass petition seeking an ordinance to safeguard the rights of faithful will be submitted to the governor and CM on December 29