Rahul Gandhi should head Congress to lift party's fortunes, say party leaders

Rahul, 50, has always sought infusion of young blood into the first rung of party leadership.

Published: 14th December 2020 01:17 AM

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a change of guard in the AICC leadership now imminent, there is a great deal of anticipation and curiosity among the Congress' state brass on whom the mantle is likely to fall.  Congress scion and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi is favoured by majority of state Congress leaders  to succeed Sonia Gandhi as the new party supremo. Meanwhile, there are also reports of NCP chief Sharad Pawar becoming the next chairman of the Congress-led UPA combine.

Rahul, 50, has always sought infusion of young blood into the first rung of party leadership. But this strategy didn't fetch positive results every time -- Gwalior royal and the party's onetime poster boy in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia switching allegiance to the BJP  being the clearest instance.
Fortunately, a similar fate didn't befall the Congress in Rajasthan when former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had second thoughts on following suit. In early August, senior leaders, including Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor, had sought organisational overhaul and ideological rejuvenation of the party which didn't go down well with Sonia and Rahul. Now, when Sonia is looking for her
successor and also as UPA chief, the void left by the death of her point man Ahmed Patel, is too large.

Veteran leader A K Antony is also keen to see Rahul Gandhi take on the reins of the grand old party. A top AICC source in New Delhi told TNIE that  Pawar is the frontrunner for the post of the UPA chairperson."

But there is no immediate chance of Pawar becoming the new UPA chairperson. The  AICC  will have a new president  during January - February and under the present circumstances, Rahul is the most feasible candidate," said an AICC source.

However, a section of party leaders were convinced that Pawar would have made a 'homecoming' long back if not for the virulent Opposition from Congress leaders in the state. Further, they believe only the Maratha strongman has the political acumen and experience to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP-NDA.
According to an AICC leader, Pawar is a 'wily and seasoned politician' who knows how to turn things to his advantage.

"Rahul Gandhi's unblemished image is his biggest advantage. However, the fact that he couldn't get the party to deliver at crucial junctures has upset grassroots workers," said a top KPCC leader.

K Muraleedharan, MP from Vadakara, who is pretty close to Pawar on account of his father, the late K Karunakaran's long association with the Maratha strongman and also due to the brief alliance with the NCP after having broken away from the Congress, said Pawar is still a redoubtable leader despite his advancing years.

"If Rahul Gandhi agrees to take up the job of the Congress chief, he will be elected unanimously," said Muraleedharan.

