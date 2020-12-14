Sabarimala: Virtual queue racket rampant in TN, Telangana

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: A racket operating across Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been fleecing pilgrims by providing fake virtual queue passes for Sabarimala darshan. The operators have been offering fake passes via mobile phones after levying up to Rs 5,000 per pilgrim in Hyderabad.

Virtual queue booking for the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku season closed 10 days ago and the 44,000 tickets were sold out within 12 hours of the virtual counter opening. Also, not a single penny was charged for booking.

However, hapless pilgrims, unaware of this, have been falling prey to the unscrupulous racketeers. For instance, four devotees were charged Rs 1,250 each for virtual passes by a racketeer in Hyderabad a week ago. On Saturday, the racketeer contacted one of the devotees via landline demanding an additional Rs 2,750 each citing heavy rush at the temple.

In a similar case, an eight-member group from Karnataka was forced to return from Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp after the authorities at the virtual queue counter found out that the passes were fake.The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham camp office at Sannidhanam has been receiving plenty of inquiries regarding the rate of the virtual queue pass and whether any agency has been appointed for virtual queue booking in other states.