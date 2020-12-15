4,481 recover from Covid in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 2,707 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Monday, while 4,481 recovered from the disease. The comparatively low number of Covid cases was due to the fewer tests carried out on the day. Only 31,893 samples were processed on Monday. The test positivity rate stood at 8.49%.

Of the new patients, 2,291 contracted the infection through local transmission. The sources of infection remain unknown in 328 cases. The newly infected include 51 returnees and 37 health workers. The state also confirmed 24 more deaths as due to Covid-19, taking the total toll to 2,647. So far, 69,99,865 samples have been sent for testing. At present, there are 57,640 active Covid cases in the state.