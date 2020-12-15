Eminent writer Dr Kalpetta Balakrishnan passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Writer Dr Kalpetta Balakrishnan, 7 5, passed away here on Monday. A resident of Ayyanthole in Thrissur district, Dr Balakrishnan had served as the secretary of Kerala Kalamandalam and senate member of Cochin and Calicut Universities. He has also served as a member of the Language Institute, Kerala State Institute for Children’s Literature and State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications.

He was the scriptwriter of the national award winning movie Malamukalile Daivam directed by P N Menon. His literary works include novels, criticism and translations.

He is survived by wife K Saraswathy, sons Jayasurya, Kashyap and daughter Aparna. The body will be kept at Kerala Sahitya Akademi office in Thrissur at noon on Tuesday for the public to pay their respects.